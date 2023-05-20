NDALE SITIPANGA MASANA: Muluzi to Address UDF Supporters Sunday  

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi is expected to address party supporters tomorrow on Sunday, May 21.

Muluzi will address UDF supporters in his capacity as a guest speaker at UDF’s 30th anniversary celebration mega rally at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre.

FILE: Mrs Atupele Muluzi(Centre) receiving the petition

The address comes barely days after some party supporters from the southern region petitioned him to be the party’s torch bearer during the 2025 elections.

“We have decided to ask him to return and lead the party,” said UDF’s Regional Governor for South Dorothy Masinga.

Muluzi, a son to former Malawi President and UDF co-founder Bakili, resigned as UDF leader in May last year. Since his resignation, the party has been led by Lilian Patel.

UDF, a prominent political party in Malawi was founded in 1992 by former President Dr. Muluzi.