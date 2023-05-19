spot_img
Friday, May 19, 2023
TNM unveils 5G internet

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

TNM plc has become the first mobile network operator launch the fifth generation (5G) internet service in Malawi.

TNM’s Chief Executive Officer, Michel Herbert unveiled the 5G internet service on Friday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Herbert said the TNM has invested over MWK5 billion in the last two years to upgrade its network to accommodate 5G as well as complement its existing 3 and 4G platforms.

TNM is a telecommunications service provider in Malawi. Established in 1995, it is the oldest telecommunications company in the country.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

