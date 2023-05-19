Headteacher sentenced for stealing from PSLCE candidates

Paul Kumwenda, a Headteacher for Fatima Private Primary School in Mangochi t, is expected to spend the next three years of his life behind prison walls after a court sentenced him for fraudulently obtaining money from Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) candidates meant for registration and identity cards.

State Prosecutor Shadreck Wisiki told the court that in December last year, Kumwenda was instructed by the Director of the said school to collect funds from the 22 candidates and dispatch to the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb).

However, the convict collected a sum of K120,000 cash and diverted the funds for personal use.

Wisiki added that on May 9, 2023 the school’s director discovered that the convict had failed to remit the collected funds to MANEB which affected the 22 learners who did not sit their examinations.

Appearing in court, Kumwenda pleaded guilty and asked for the court’s leniency, citing that his services at the school were still needed to help the form 2 students.

In his ruling, Second Grade Magistrate Baxter Chikalimba sentenced the convict to 3-years imprisonment with hard labour as a deterrent to would-be offenders.