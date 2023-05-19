Police Yet to Arrest MCP ‘Thugs’

Police are yet to arrest suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth cadets who attacked Times Group Photo-journalist Francis Mzindiko on Wednesday.

Mzindiko was harassed in full view of police, state house and MCP officials during the official opening of the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MSB) Office Complex in Blantyre.

MCP ‘thugs’ in party regalia attacked the photo-journalist for filming a fight between MCP and UTM party followers.

Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter Chairperson Golden Matonga condemned the attack and called for the arrest of culprits.

In a statement, MCP’s publicity secretary Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma said the party is working hand in hand with the law enforcers to arrest and prosecutes the culprits.