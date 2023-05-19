Chakwera meets Muluzi, JB at Sanjika Palace

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera today met former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Muluzi and Banda met Chakwera to brief him on the progress made in the recovery efforts and challenges encountered as the country is recovering from Cyclone Freddy.

The Malawian leader, Chakwera appointed Banda and Muluzi as cyclone Freddy goodwill ambassadors in March.

According to 2023 Tropical Cyclone Freddy Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report, total of $506.7 million (over K500 billion) was lost in the disaster.

The report further estimates that government would require a total of $680.4 million (over K700 billion) for recovery and reconstruction.

In early March this year, the country experienced one of the worst tropical cyclones on record which negatively affected people’s lives, livelihoods, and the country’s socioeconomic infrastructure, pushing more people into poverty.

In total, an estimated 2 267 458 people in 16 districts were directly affected, including 659 278 people who were displaced (336,252 female; 323,026 male), 679 killed, and over 530 declared missing by mid-March 2023.

The devastating heavy rains and floods caused substantive damage and losses to social services, followed by the productive and infrastructure sectors.

The disaster impact was highest in the housing sector, with about 260,681 houses damaged or destroyed.