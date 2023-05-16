NBM commits K5 million towards EGENCO conference

Kawawa (middle) handing over cheque to Liabunya (2nd left) surrounded by NBM and Egenco officials

National Bank of Malawi Plc (NBM) has given the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) K5 million to support this year’s 57th Association of Power Utility in Africa (APUA) conference next month.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque handover in Blantyre on Friday, NBM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MacFussy Kawawa said the Bank decided to help EGENCO considering the relationship between the two institutions and that the conference will provide an opportunity to discuss issues surrounding the energy sector.

“For Malawi to host this conference it is an opportunity to discuss energy issues which are quite key to the development of our country but also an opportunity of presenting Malawi to the rest of Africa. Through this conference, EGENCO and other energy players will be able to tap knowledge from their colleagues from other countries that will benefit our country. As a corporate citizen, NBM is committed to building a great nation and therefore the initiatives within the energy sector are pertinent in the development of the country,” explained Kawawa.

Kawawa (left) handing over cheque to Liabunya

EGENCO CEO, William Liabunya thanked NBM for being the first company to commit towards supporting the conference.

“This support will enhance our long existing relationship with the National Bank of Malawi. In fact, they are the first to have accepted our call for support. This support will go a long way in ensuring that we host the event successfully since we are expecting a lot of delegates from other countries, including CEOs and technocrats from power utilities across Africa. This presents an opportunity for Malawian businesses targeting the African continent as a potential market,” he said.

The conference will take place at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from June 3 to 9.