Ten Students in Balaka Arrested for Gang Raping a Woman

Ten students from Balaka Islamic Boys Secondary School are in police custody for allegedly raping and robbing a 27-year-old woman in the district.

Balaka Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Mphatso Munthali has confirmed the development.

He said police understand that the boys overpowered the women when she was walking past the school’s vicinity before they also robbed her money amounting to MK7, 500.

“The matter was reported to Balaka Police Station where identification was conducted which led to the arrest of ten students after the victim had identified them,” confirmed Munthali

The ten students, according to Munthali, will appear before court soon to answer charges of rape and robbery.