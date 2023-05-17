SHAKA iLEMBE LAUNCHES IN JUNE!

PHILISO SHAKA iLEMBE represents the best of African storytelling.

The wait is over. DStv customers can look forward to the much anticipated prime-time drama series SHAKA iLEMBE which will launch on Sunday, 18 June at 20:00 CAT.

MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO Nomsa Philiso revealed the date at a special event held in Johannesburg, South Africa today.

Philiso noted that, “SHAKA iLEMBErepresents the best of African storytelling. It was created for a local market, but it is also, most certainly, a global television property. This is an epic series, told on an epic scale and it is destined to keep audiences tuned in with strong plotlines, stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a range of powerhouse performances.”

And before showing an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming series, Philiso reiterated the launch date as a highlight on the DStv calendar. “We are so excited for our audiences to see SHAKA iLEMBE, and embrace this world of Kings, Queens, prophets, warriors, strategists, and lovers. The cast and crew have done an outstanding job in telling this majestic, larger than life story. As a result, it is a polished and compelling drama series filled with conflict, action, romance, betrayal, sacrifice, struggle, triumph, and loss.”

Featuring a stellar cast, SHAKA iLEMBEbrings together the talents of Nomzamo Mbatha (who played Mirembe in the 2021 film Coming to America 2), Lemogang Tsipa (who stars in the title role), Thembinkosi Mthembu (who played Mabutho in The River), Wiseman Mncube (from The Wife), Mondli Makhoba (from The Wife), Sthandiwe Kgoroge and introduces Ntando Zondi.

Starring alongside them will be Abdul Khoza (from The Wife), living legends Don Mlangeni and Vusi Kunene among many others, making SHAKA iLEMBE a powerful ensemble drama.

With a Creative team helmed by Oscar nominated Director Angus Gibson, Executive Producers Nomzamo Mbatha, Nhlanhla Mtaka and Desiree Markgraaff, working with Professor Hlonipha Mokoena (Cultural and Historical Advisor). This is one of the biggest productions fully funded by MultiChoice Group as part of their expansive local content slate.

The 12-part series tells the story of the famous Zulu King and the events that shaped his remarkable life. While the series is an entertainment title and a fictional interpretation of historical events, producers Bomb Productions have taken care to ensure that Nguni culture is authentically portrayed and respected.

Fittingly, SHAKA iLEMBE was filmed in 4K, with state-of-the-art visual effects, ensuring the best screen treatment for the sweeping dynastic saga that encompasses the Zulu, Elangeni, Hlubi, Mthethwa and Ndwandwe clans.

So, get ready for 18 June… SHAKA iLEMBE is coming!

For more information on SHAKA iLEMBE, visit www.dstv.com/mzansimagic or follow the hashtag #ShakaiLembeMzansi on social media.