MCP, UTM fight in Blantyre

The official opening of Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Office and Laboratory Complex in Blantyre turned bloody as youths clad in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regalia have beaten up their UTM counterparts.



The MCP cadres also destroyed UTM placards, tore UTM clothes, flags and mercilessly whipped some of their colleagues. This happened in full view of security personnel and MCP top official

UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati had to struggle to calm the hostile situation by, among others, asking her party members to leave the front role where they wanted to welcome president Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima, leaders of the two major political parties which formed the Tonse Alliance electoral