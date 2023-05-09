spot_img
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tobacco market generates $42.9 million in four weeks

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Lovemore Khomo

As tobacco market season continues, in four weeks the country has sold 20 million kilograms of the leaf earning $42.9 million of forex, confirms Tobacco Commission-TC.

Last year same period, the market sold 1.6 million kilograms of Tobacco earning $2.8 million at an avarege price of $1.75 per kilogram.

Chigwenembe:We look at all these as a very good and positive start on tobacco marketing

TC Public Relations Officer, Telephorus Chigwenembe has commended tobacco buyers for being consistent in the prices they offer this year.

Chigwenembe expressed satisfaction, “The prices this far suggest 2023 will be a very successful selling season for farmers.”

This comes as Mzuzu Auction Floors opened on Monday, 8th May and TC is impressed with Day One of sales where up to 3, 473 bales of tobacco were sold, with the highest priced bale bought at $2.85.

“We look at all these as a very good and positive start on tobacco marketing.” Chigwenembe said.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

