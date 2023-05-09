spot_img
MK400 stake wins Lilongwe man MK33 Million in Premier Bet

By Malawi Voice

A 27-year-old Lilongwe man, Precious Chilipa, has won K33 million through Premier Bet Sports betting after placing a bet with a stake of K400.

Chilipa, who runs a Pool Table business in Area 23, says he will buy a piece of land where he plans to construct a house.

Chilipa added that he will invest the remaining funds in transport business.

Premier Bet Commercial Manager for Lilongwe, Trevor Whitaker, has since described the win as testament to the power of sports betting.

Speaking earlier during the cheque presentation at Area 3 Premier Bet head offices, the Company’s Area Manager Dan Fatch emphasised on the need for responsible gambling.

Chilipa placed two bets with a stake of 200 kwacha each to win K16,500,000 bringing the total amount won to K33 million.-TIMES 360

