Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Heartbreak tops reasons for men contemplating suicide… 116 commit suicide in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

At least 116 people have committed suicide from January to March this year, out of which 95 percent are men.

National Police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya said, among others, disputes in marriages and relationships are the main factors forcing men to kill themselves.

According to Kalaya, most men fail to handle heartbreak, and resort to committing suicide as a solution.

Recently, Clinical psychologist on mental issues suggested that that people should be trained on how they can handle their emotions.

Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to WHO’s latest estimates, published today in “Suicide worldwide in 2019”.

Every year, more people die as a result of suicide than HIV, malaria or breast cancer  ̶  or war and homicide.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

