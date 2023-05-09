PRISAM launches Lilongwe Chapter, Mzuzu is next

After a successful and colourful launch of Blantyre Chapter, Private Schools Association of Malawi (Prisam) on Friday launched Lilongwe Chapter which seeks to help improve education in the city’s private schools.

Prisam president Amon Tafya said private schools from Lilongwe should join the association so that they can benefit from access to free computers, library books, teaching and learning materials, Prisam Sacco among other benefits.



The president encouraged private schools in Lilongwe to join the association so as to be part of the improved private schools.

“We have opened this chapter to mobilize private school owners to join Association so that they can benefit from the long list of good things we have lined up. Very soon we will also open another Chapter in Mzuzu.

“The association has written all private schools’ owners for both Lilongwe urban and rural inviting them to be part of Prisam Lilongwe chapter. This is their mother body, so we have pleaded with them for us to speak with one voice,” said Tafya.



He said is happy that the membership for the grouping is growing each passing day and reminded private school owners that Prisam as a membership driven organization is not there to benefit from members subscription but rather to use for the benefit of all schools.

Tafya has since urged school owners to psychologically prepare learners and students who are scheduled to sit for national examinations this year.



He said,” candidates need to follow MANEB rules and have confidence on the forthcoming PSLCE, JCE and MSCE examinations.



Meanwhile, Chimwemwe Kumwenda newly appointed Chairperson for Lilongwe Chapter said his priorities are to bring on board more members, improve education and working with all stakeholders including government in order to achieve a common goal.



Kumwenda said he will work tirelessly to ensure that all schools have joined the Association for the benefit of the education sector.



Jack Mande, Director for New Generation Private Schools has since welcomed the launch of the Prisam saying it has come at a right time when people have been waiting for it for so long.



Mande said the Association is a parent for the Private schools in Lilongwe and has since urged fellow School Directors to come forward and join the Association so that they can speak with one voice.



“We needed this Association way back. We faced a lot of challenged during Covid 19 and Private Schools had nowhere to go as a mother body to carry their concerns,” said Mande.