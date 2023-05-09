Dr Chilima is suffering from a betrayal of clergy

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

FAKE LOVE

UTM went to file “nullification of presidential election” on its own as MCP filed for recount. MCP asked for a favour, “tingabere nawo, nafenso tipange file nullification”? For the sake of Malawi we accepted, but since we were architects of “nullification” argument, we led the legal teams. We didn’t just lead, we led to a successful battle.

Having seen how Malawians loved UTM, how sharp it’s leadership was they came again, this time, for partnership. We denied, we didn’t trust MCP with an iota of trust, that was our position until the clergy came in, “you people if you deny this alliance Malawians will die in the hands of DPP, please accept, we shall ensure we monitor your agreement that betrayal doesn’t exist.” Our leader is God fearing, he accepted the route by the clergy, the clergy trusted a fellow clergyman to be upright.

They came further for manifesto, we need your manifesto for us to win, it makes a lot of sense for Malawi, for the sake of Malawi our leader gave them the manifesto. 2020 election was won on UTM manifesto and SKC and UTM gave it all for this win, for the sake of Malawi. Now, if there is a party, individual who sacrificed it all for the sake of change was SKC and UTM. We needed change, we forced SKC and UTM to comply.

Today, it’s sad that SKC was fired as cabinet minister just after one year. Second year, he was “fired” again as vice president. In all the so called “Sattar Case” it’s only SKC who is in court, fired from his position. Till this date, Kapondamgaga was never fired, neither arrested, as I write he was in UK with the president. My point is, under this leadership if there is one man suffering most is Dr. Chilima. He is suffering from a betrayal of clergy. Next time when dealing with the clergy, be cautious, there are many crooks hiding behind the pulpit.