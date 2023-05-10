Mwenyemasi Shoes land World Bank boost

The World Bank has pledged to purchase a shoe making machinery for a local producer Chimwemwe Mwenyemasi.

The World Bank team, led by their Country Manager Hugh Riddell, dropped the good news after visiting Mwenyemasi’s manufacturing premise in Machinjiri, Blantyre where he also unveiled plans to help the youthful entrepreneur exporting his products.

“We have seen potential in him that he can contribute positively to the economy of Malawi if these shoes are exported.

“His shoes are of high standard that can even compete on International market,” he said.

Reacting to the news, Mwenyemasi said the development was a dream coming true to him as all along he has been aspiring to hit international market and employ a lot of people.

Mwenyemasi’s attained a national recognition through Our People Our Pride program on national broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), where as part of his award, he had a month long stint in China.

He currently employs eight young people.