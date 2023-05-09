spot_img
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Chakwera returns from UK

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe, May 9: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera arrived in the country on Tuesday, from London, United Kingdom (UK) where he attended King Charles III coronation.

The President, who arrived through Kamuzu International Airport, was welcomed by the country’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Speaking with reporters upon arrival, President Chakwera said he was joyful and privileged to attend the coronation following the invitation.

“Am grateful that Malawi was invited alongside other members of the Commonwealth family. You will recall that on two separate occasions I had also been invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II which I did not attend and to the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting which I also did not attend.

“This was highlighted as a demonstration of solidarity and commitment that Malawi has its special relationship with the United Kingdom and Commonwealth member states,” Chakwera said.

While in London, the President also held 19 meetings with potential investors engaging in discussions around Malawi’s trade and investment opportunities.

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

