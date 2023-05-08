UDF not yet finished –Muluzi

…..Still strong to form the next government

UDF Still strong- Muluzi

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi says UDF is still strong and will win the 2025 presidential elections.

Muluzi, a son of former President and UDF’s founder Bakili Muluzi, was speaking at UDF 30th anniversary rally in Mangochi.

“UDF is still strong and we will form the next government,” said Muluzi, who resigned as party’s president in 2020.

Muluzi also accused President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration of failing to fulfill campaign promises.

“People are now languishing. During our tenure, people had money and were food secure. It’s only UDF that will reclaim Malawians’ glory.

Why is it that the economies of our neighboring countries are thriving and we are not, the leadership has failed us,” said Young Muluzi

He then challenged Chakwera to involve the opposition and other stakeholders in finding solutions to various challenges rocking the country.

He described the current governance and socio-economic problems as huge to be handled by the government alone.

UDF, a prominent political party in Malawi was founded in 1992 by former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi.