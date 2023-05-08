ROAD TO 2025: AFORD to Storm Ndirande with Mega Rally

The opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFROD) is scheduled to hold a mega political rally in Ndirande, Blantyre on May 15 this year.

According to the poster made available to the publication, the much awaited mega rally will take place at Nyambadwe Primary School ground.

Party’s president Enoch Kazingeni Chihana will address the rally alongside other top party officials.

The rally which is part of AFORD’s 30th Anniversary celebrations will be spiced with music performances by Phungu Joseph Nkasa, Nep Man, Gibo Pearson among others.

AFORD is a political party in Malawi that marked its history as laying the foundation for multi-party rule in Malawi.

It began as an underground political movement during the Kamuzu Banda era and later evolved to a political party during the multi-party era under the leadership of trade union activist, Chakufwa Chihana.