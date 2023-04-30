GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Sex worker arrested for ‘almost’ cutting off client’s manhood in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi-Monkey Bay is keeping in custody a commercial sex worker for allegedly wounding client’s manhood.

Monkey Bay Police Publicist, Alice Sichali has since identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Patricia Wyson.

According to Sichali, the incident occurred at Chembe Village in the area of Tradition Authority Namkumba, Cape Maclear in the district during the night of 28-29 April, 2023.

“The suspect met the man and went to her house where they agreed to have sexual intercourse at the amount of K1,000.

Butt whilst there, wrangles erupted soon after the act and in the process the suspect took a sharp knife and grievously wounded the customer’s manhood,” said Sichali

The victim was taken to Cape Maclear Health Center and later he was referred to Monkey Bay community hospital for treatment and examination.