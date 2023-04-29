World Bank announces US$180 Million emergency package to support Malawi recovery process

Cyclone Freddy hits Malawi hard

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Friday night held a discussion with the newly-appointed Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, Ms. Anna Bjerde at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

According to a statement posted on President Chakwera’s facebook page, the deliberations covered a wide range of issues related to the socioeconomic development of Malawi.

The two leaders also discussed on how the bank can support Malawi in the pursuit of resilience, recovery, and debt restructuring in view of Malawi’s debt burden following a string of shocks.

The shocks, according to the statement, include Cyclone Idai, Covid-19 pandemic; Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe, the Russia-Ukraine War, the Cholera outbreak, the drought in the north, and Cyclone Freddy in the south.

In response to the aforementioned inconveniences, the Managing Director announced a US$180 million emergency package to support Malawi in the recovery process.

The World Bank has also expressed pleasure in how Malawi continues to set good trends in terms of governance and gender inclusivity.





