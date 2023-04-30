DMI St. John the Baptist University graduates 1002…Minister of Education Excited  

On Friday, 28 of April 2023, all roads in Lilongwe led to Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) where over a thousand students graduated having completed their studies in various programs at DMI St. John the Baptist University.

Some of the high profile figures that attended the ceremony include Minister responsible for Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima and Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Mangochi Right Rev Montfort Sitima who is also pro-chancellor for the university.

In her remarks, Kambauwa Wirima commended DMI St – John the Baptist University for graduating 1002 students of which 280 are teachers who received degrees and diplomas in education, science and arts.

The minister Kambauwa Wirima pointed out that the efforts put forward by the university are contributing to the development of human capital to drive the Malawi 2063 agenda.

She further assured the graduating teachers that her ministry will continue to absorb them into the teaching profession.

Kambauwa then advised the graduates to be of good character and avoid social evils such as corruption.

Taking his turn, DMI – St. John the Baptist University (DMISJBU) Pro-Chancellor Right Rev Bishop Stima commended the Government for providing a conducive environment for the advancement of Private Universities such as DMI St John The Baptist University.

Bishop Stima assured the Government that the University will always adhere to Minimum Standards set by the National Council for Higher Education saying DMI will only offer registered and accredited programs to the public.

He also assured the Minister of Education that the 280 Teachers who have acquired Degrees and Diplomas are ready to Transform the Education sector and encourage serving Teachers with T2 certificates to upgrade to be in line with regional trends.

Vice Chancellor for the university, Dr. Jerin Leno took advantage of the gathering to outline developmental projects for the university such as the establishment of the college of education in Mangochi, college of ICT in Blantyre and college of health sciences in Lilongwe.

DMI – St. John the Baptist University (DMISJBU) is a multi-disciplinary higher educational and research academia, accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Malawi and is one among the well-known best private universities in Malawi.

DMISJBU has 6 different schools and they are effectively functioning in two satellite campuses in the main cities of Malawi: Lilongwe and Blantyre with headquarters at Mangochi.

The University offers programmes in Business Administration, Social Work, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Education and Commerce both at Under Graduate and Post Graduate Levels.