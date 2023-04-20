USA reaffirms Malawi Support

.. Provides MK 4 billion to bolster cyclone Freddy recovery, cholera prevention

The United States (US) government has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting Malawi.

US Ambassador to Malawi, David Young made the commitment in Lilongwe when he was announcing MK4 billion ($4 million) grant to Malawi.

The grant will help Malawi in addressing immediate humanitarian needs resulting from Tropical Cyclone Freddy impact and the cholera outbreak.

The new grant is part of the U.S government’s ongoing assistance—valued at approximately $5 million (more than 5.1 billion MWK)—that has been helping the country recover from Tropical Cyclone Freddy and the cholera emergency.

Through these grants to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will partner with the Government of Malawi to deliver urgently needed food; shelter; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies; and other relief items.

According to US Embassy in Lilongwe Website, the new grants will supplement USAID assistance through Catholic Relief Services and CARE, which delivered critical WASH and shelter kits, among other supplies, to the most affected districts early-on in the disaster response efforts.

USAID will partner with WFP to provide life-saving food assistance and urgent helicopter support to airlift medical supplies, food, and other relief items to communities and medically evacuate patients still cut off by flood waters.

In partnership with USAID, WFP will deliver food aid to 142,000 Malawians.

In both Southern Malawi and other districts affected by cholera, USAID will partner with UNICEF to bolster WASH services, while also promoting safe hygiene practices through radio and phone. In partnership with USAID, UNICEF will rehabilitate broken water and sanitation facilities in health facilities and schools, giving approximately 90,000 people access to safe water.

UNICEF will also help learners return safely to school by providing soap, clean water, and wash buckets; conducting water quality monitoring and treatment; and promoting hygiene in schools and in surrounding communities.

The new grants come in response to President Chakwera’s declaration of disaster and the United Nations’ flash appeal for funding for assistance to Malawians affected by flooding and cholera.

“As a longtime partner of Malawi, the U.S. government through USAID was already working in many of the communities affected by Cyclone Freddy, allowing us to respond immediately to pressing humanitarian needs,” said U.S. Ambassador David Young.

“This new assistance will build on our emergency response to provide additional, life-saving support to some of the most highly impacted communities. USAID is also committed to supporting Malawians with long-term recovery efforts that will boost economic development and reduce the risk to lives and property from future storms,” he added.

In addition to the newly announced grants, USAID has been supporting the nation to recover from Cyclone Freddy through existing projects in health, education, and economic growth.

For example, USAID distributed 14,000 insecticide-treated bed nets to combat malaria in affected districts, and USAID’s partner, Swoop Aero, helped mobilize drones in search and rescue operations.

USAID is also providing health care workers, health commodities, fuel, and transport for clinical teams so that disaster camps have necessary health services. –( Source: https://mw.usembassy.gov/)