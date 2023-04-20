CDC engages media on Covid-19 vaccine

By Colleta Wilton

Mulanje, April 20: Centre for Development Communication (CDC) has called for the engagement of the general public and stakeholders in Mulanje to spread messages about Covid-19 and the need to get vaccinated.

CDC Executive Director, Fred Yiwombe made the remarks in Mulanje on Wednesday during an engagement with media practitioners from different institutions in the district.

Yiwombe said the big task is to eliminate misconceptions and myths in the communities which make people scared to get Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Yiwombe, Mulanje is one of the lowest performing districts in as far as the Covid-19 vaccine uptake is concerned saying it was for that reason they are supporting Mulanje District Health Office to make people understand issues concerning Covid-19 and make a decision to get vaccinated.

He commended traditional leaders and other stakeholders who are helping in convincing people in their communities to get vaccinated and assuring them of the safety of the vaccine at the same time eliminating the misconceptions that they have.

Mulanje District Health Promotion Officer, Chipiliro Mjojo asked the media to join hands with health practitioners in disseminating information in order to make people understand issues concerning Covid-19 and the importance of the vaccine.

CDC started promoting the Covid-19 prevention and vaccine intake in Mulanje in 2022. So far, about 11, 000 people have been reached through the vaccine outreach.-MANA