Until we feel proud of our cultural heritage we will not be able to preserve it-Says Deputy Minister Chomanika

The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Owen Chomanika says persistent focus on protecting, valuing the importance of cultural heritage sites helps to foster a stronger sense of cultural identity and enables people to understand the importance of civilization.

Speaking at Chentcherere Hill in Dedza District, to commemorate World Heritage Day, the Deputy Minister said President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s government is committed to make heritage sites attractive to tourists and locals.

In his remarks Chomanika said sites like Chongoni Rock and Lake Malawi National Park must be preserved for future generations and has that every citizen has duty to protect such sites.

CHOMANIKA:As country we must encourage cooperation on restoring our ancient sites

Chomanika said President Chakwera has on many times reiterated that conservation of cultural heritage is one of the areas that can help to boost economic growth of the country through tourist attraction apart from beatifying the areas.

“As country we must encourage cooperation on restoring our ancient sites and archeology and involve the communities on how best we can together combat cultural related crimes and build a cooperation network with local community in safeguard the historical monuments,” said Chomanika who is DPP Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North.

Chomanika further said it is his understanding such rock inscriptions and old artefacts and stones are for the “world to say something good” about Malawi.

He has further urged Malawians to patronize such sites to appreciate the “beauty of nature of our heritage.”

In his remarks, the UNESCO Representative, David Mlera said they have received K30 million from the World Heritage Fund for civic education on how the local residents can manage Changoni Rock Art.

The World Heritage Day was ‘enacted’ in 1983 to increase awareness about importance of preserving cultural heritage sites and monuments. The day provides an opportunity to highlight the value of cultural heritage and need to protect it from damage due to natural disasters, urbanization among others.

Every year on April 18, people celebrate the World Heritage Day also known as International Day of Monuments and Sites.