ACB arrests Chief Procurement Officer for Issuing Notice of Intention to Award Mota-Engil the Marka – Bangula Railway Contract before Conclusion of Processes

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Chief Procurement Officer in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Micheal Mbewe, for misuse of public office, contrary to section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

ACB received a complaint in September 2021 alleging that a process that followed to declare Mota Engil as a successful bidder for a tender to design, rehabilitate and upgrade the Marka to Bangula Railway was questionable.

A statement issued by the bureau, says investigations established that Mbewe published a notification of intention to award a contract to Mota Engil, before approval from Government Contracts Unit.

As a background, upon investigations, ACB ordered re–tender and China Railway 20th Group won the tender and was eventually awarded.