Dear DPP Presidential aspirants,

By Greyson Chapita

I write to you all as the main players, interested parties and main stakeholders (whatever I would call you) at the yet to be announced DPP elective conference, wondering why you all seem to be giving a blind eye to sad events that have characterized the party of late.

I might not understand politics, but I have the eyes to see and ears to hear. The truth is that the “APM ayimanso” crusaders are playing you and manipulating your people while you are busy snoring, wishing these staged endorsements would fall on their own.

Why are you hiding? What are you afraid of? The ayimanso crusaders are playing politics, so politics you must play right in their face too. Power doesn’t come on a silver platter. You must work for it, PERIOD!

If you can’t stand up and fight Namalomba, Chisale, Mphepo, and their people, how do you expect people to trust you that you can fight Chakwera and his ruling MCP? We dont need cowards for President, its either you stand up and face the ayimanso crusaders pound by pound, inch by inch, or go home.

Organize your people to endorse you. Speak out against people who are being fired in the party for opposing the ayimanso ideas. Join the calls for a convention. Continue with your activities osati kumyanta in the name of respecting APM. It’s a democracy, c’mon!

Most of you are in your 40s and 50s. Why would you allow your political ambitions to be strangled (with enough respect) by someone in his 80s?

The DPP needs a revolution and the only people that can lead in liberating the party from the hands of this “cabal” ndi ma candidates eni akenu as the main stakeholders.

Great leaders of this world took power after leading revolutionary movements. Speak out and be counted. Only 4 or 5 people basi against the 5/6 of you with your people?

Mukayima, simukayima? Ngati simukayima tiwuzeni mwina tipange za ayimanso zomwezo. Ngati mukukayima tiuzeni tione zochita, otherwise your silence is no longer welcome. Be part of the convention narrative without keeping your people guessing.. ndale is all about taking risks.

Either way, ngati APM akukayima at the convention team yake iyiyi nonse mwatha basi, ngati sakukayima you will still have to compete against each other, so you lose nothing now.. mukutitayitsa nthawi….

Signed

GC