KUTCHAYA KUGWETSA: Adelaide Migogo beats Sugzo Ngwira

Adelaide Migogo has been elected as the new chairperson for the National Women Football Association (NWFA) after beating the out-going chairperson Sugzo Ngwira-Simbi by 13 to 5 votes.

Migogo,a Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club board member, has been elected at NWFA elective general assembly currently underway at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima.

Tsalakunja Chimanga has been elected as vice chairperson unopposed, so is Lustica Gondwe on position of General Secretary.

Shambashe Kadzamira has been ushered in as Vice General Secretary after she collected 13 votes against Bertha Kawanga’s 5.