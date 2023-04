BY WASEMA JNR

MacLuther, Nkhoma sharing notes

Jazz musician, MacLuther and motivational speaker, Benedicto Nkhoma on Friday April 14, successfully launched their Dream Big Initiative at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The initiative will see the two imparting entrepreneurship knowledge and loans to youths across the country for them to become financially independent.

Above and below are some of the moments there were captured in pictures:

Motivational Speaker Benedicto Nkhoma