spot_img
spot_img
20 C
New York
Saturday, April 15, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

PSG star Achraf Hakimi’s divorce with Abouk divides Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Social media debate has ensued among Malawians on whether it is ‘right or wrong’ for a husband to transfer all his ‘property and wealth’ to his biological mother without the knowledge of his wife.

This follows media reports indicating that Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife Hiba Abouk will receive nothing from Hakimi’s assets as everything was registered under the  footballer’s mother’s name.

Sources further said that Hakimi’s mother has been receiving his wages on her bank account for a while, adding that she is the beneficiary of his income and wealth.

The revelation comes about after Abouk filed for divorce and demanded half of Hakimi’s property.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the court informed her that her ‘millionaire’ husband legally owns nothing, as all his assets are registered under his mother’s name.

The Moroccan international and PSG right-back Hakimi t is one of the most expensive players in Africa.

In 2022, the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) featured the Moroccan player in its list of the 100 most expensive players in terms of his estimated transfer value.

Previous article
KUTCHAYA KUGWETSA: Adelaide Migogo beats Sugzo Ngwira
Next article
Chakwera calls for unity in fighting hardships rocking Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc