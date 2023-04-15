PSG star Achraf Hakimi’s divorce with Abouk divides Malawi

Social media debate has ensued among Malawians on whether it is ‘right or wrong’ for a husband to transfer all his ‘property and wealth’ to his biological mother without the knowledge of his wife.

This follows media reports indicating that Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife Hiba Abouk will receive nothing from Hakimi’s assets as everything was registered under the footballer’s mother’s name.

Sources further said that Hakimi’s mother has been receiving his wages on her bank account for a while, adding that she is the beneficiary of his income and wealth.

The revelation comes about after Abouk filed for divorce and demanded half of Hakimi’s property.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the court informed her that her ‘millionaire’ husband legally owns nothing, as all his assets are registered under his mother’s name.

The Moroccan international and PSG right-back Hakimi t is one of the most expensive players in Africa.

In 2022, the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES) featured the Moroccan player in its list of the 100 most expensive players in terms of his estimated transfer value.