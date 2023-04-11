CCAP Blantyre Synod Says Sorry Over Leaked Audio

By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Blantyre Synod GS Rev Gama

Lilongwe, Mana: The CCAP Blantyre Synod has apologized to all Synod members and the nation about the leaked audio conversation involving two Blantyre Synod church Ministers.

On 5th April, 2023 the current and former Blantyre Synod leaders met to discuss a leaked audio conversation involving its two church Ministers, talking about the church leadership.

One church minister in the audio clip claimed that he has suffered during the church leadership of Reverends Billy Gama, Maulana and Jumah saying charms and witchcraft cannot defeat him and he will apply the same to fight them.

The church Minister claimed that a person was sent to conduct a research in his church and start sending messages of lies against him. He further said those gossiping about him cannot defeat him even if it involves putting away God’s Covenant.

’’I don’t fear you, you cannot come to my church for research and start sending messages of lies against me,’’ said one church Minister in the leaked audio clip.

In a statement signed by Reverends Billy Gama, Edna Navaya, Silas Ncozana and Masauko Mbolembole, the CCAP Blantyre Synod says every organisation, let alone the church, have guidelines for professional conduct of their employees.

The CCAP Blantyre Synod says it expects its ordained Ministers, staff, and members to aspire to the highest possible standards of conduct throughout a lifetime of their Ministry and service saying church Ministers are to set the example of the ‘’Good Shephered’’ as the pattern of their calling.

The Synod has assured its members that church disciplinary guidelines shall be followed properly in the case of its two Ministers whose audio conversations has been a subject of discussion on various social media platforms .

’’Joshua 7 verse 3, 1 Corrithians 5 verses 6 to 7 and Hebrews 12 verses 10 God encourages execution of discipline amongst his children for the sake of their spiritual life, growth, and good health of the church,’’ reads part of the statement.

The CCAP Blantyre Synod has described the conversation, content, tone and language used as disgusting, uncalled for, not worthy to come from the mouth of ordained church Ministers saying the unworthy behavior portrayed by the two church Ministers has greatly disgraced the church and the nation at large.