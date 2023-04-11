VIDEO: University of Malawi Student Designs 4KW Portable Power Station

As one way of addressing persistent load shedding, a fourth year University of Malawi (UNIMA) Bachelor of Science in Electronics student, Enock Kachokola has designed 4KW portable and noiseless power station.

In a statement sent to Malawi Voice on Tuesday Kachokola said he decided to design the 4KW noiseless power station as one way of addressing frequent power interruptions facing the country.

“I have designed and implemented a 4KW noiseless power station that supply electricity for at least 24-hours,” reads the statement in part

With 4KW noiseless power station users can charge mobile phones, plug in number of household electrical equipment such as refrigerators, air conditioners, Vacuum Cleaners entertainment units.

KACHOKOLA: equipment is also capable of jump starting a car during unanticipated dead battery situations.

According to Sustainable Energy for All website, Malawi is one of the least electrified countries globally currently at 11% overall, with 42% of the urban and only 4% of the rural population connected to electricity.

In terms of energy supply, the Malawi Energy Policy indicates that approximately 85% of energy comes from biomass largely exploited in a non-sustainable manner.

Imported petroleum account for 3.5% of the energy and electricity produced from hydro power accounts for 2.3% of all energy.

For more contact Kachokola on +265881095101/0994683271 or via the following email address enockkacho@gmail.com.