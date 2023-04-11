Transport Minister Hara admits Malawi roads in terrible state

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara admits that some roads in the country are in a bad state.

He was responding to a concern raised by Mulanje Bale Member of Parliament, Victor Musowa over the poor condition of Blantyre-Lilongwe road.

Musowa told parliament that: “It is worrisome that there is five billion kwacha that is just staying idle somewhere while the road is in bad shape.”

In his brief response Hara said: “I want to ensure Honourable members that we will work on the roads, we understand that they are in bad shape and we will fix them”

Malawi’s designated public road network consists of 15,451 kilometres of roads. Of these, only 26% (4,038 Km) is paved.

The rest – 11,413 Km representing 74% of the network – is either earth or gravel.

The public road network is classified into five main categories: Main, Secondary, Tertiary, Urban and District.