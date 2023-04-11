AFRICAN HERBAL MIXTURE CUP: Soche Madrid to Face Bullets Youth in Semis

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, April 11, Mana: Head Coach for Soche Madrid under 20 Vilson Nankumba says they are looking forward to win a semifinal match against Bullets youth after they defeated Agumbala FC 2-0 on Monday at Mpira Stadium in African herbal mixture tournament quarter finals.

In an interview on Monday with Malawi News Agency, Nankumba said winning against Agumbala is a great achievement from them since they lost 3-0 in the same competition in 2022.

“Today’s win against Agumbala has given us full courage of wining the next semifinal game and as a team we will make sure that in our trainings we are correcting all mistakes that have been observed during this game,” said Nankumba.

Speaking with Agumbala FC Head Coach, Chingeni Kadammanja Gumbala said their match against Soche Madrid has exposed some areas that need to be corrected more during their preparation for the next season.

“That is how football goes. We defeated them 3-0 during our last encounter but now they have revenged.

“This is what happens when players have over confidence since they never thought of losing this quarter final game,” said Gumbala.

Some of the teams that have reached semifinals include Mighty Mukuru Wanderers youth, Bullets Youth and Namiwawa Under 20.