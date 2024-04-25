NBS Bank supports Carmen’s stage production with K5 million

Chikaonda (left) presents the dummy cheque to Carmen

NBS Bank Plc has given K5 Million to Carmen’s stage production ‘Listen’ which is expected to be staged in Lilongwe in July this year.

Carmen is a passionate musician and artist from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe who shares her expertise as a vocal, traditional dance, and mbira coach.

The Bank committed to sponsor the event following a plea by Kweza Events on behalf of the collaborative artistic stage production poised to captivate audiences in Malawi.

The production was successfully staged in Zimbabwe.

NBS Bank Plc’s Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, James Chikaonda said the sponsorship displays support for the art’s mental health advocacy.

“NBS Bank Plc’s sponsorship signifies a commitment to supporting initiatives around mental health and cultural diversity. By aligning with Carmen’s vision, NBS Bank Plc is endorsing artistic expression and advocating for important social issues,” said Chikaonda.

Carmen thanked NBS Bank for the support saying it will provide invaluable support to the arts industry in the country.

“Together with NBS Bank, we can create memorable experiences that enrich lives, celebrate cultural heritage and contribute to the cultural landscape of Malawi,” she said.

Besides her music career, Carmen has taught music at various international schools in Zimbabwe, Mauritius, and Malawi where she has performed extensively collaborating with many Malawian artists.

The event will also see local performances by renowned poet and musician, Qabaniso Malewezi and Sansi player, Patrick Chimbewa.

In addition to the main production of ‘Listen’, the cast members will conduct a series of masterclasses, workshops, and speaking events in Malawi providing unique opportunities for local artists and community members to engage with and learn from the cast, fostering artistic growth and cultural exchange.