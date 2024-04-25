Malawi observing world vaccine week

By Vincent Khonje

Mana, April 24: Malawi is observing World Immunization Week from Wednesday April 24 to 30, 2024.

The Commemoration this year is significant as it marks 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

During a Media tour to various health facilities across the country, Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Adrian Chikumbe expressed confidence in Malawi’s readiness for the immunization week.

“We have prepared very well for this week, ensuring that vaccines are readily available to all those in need. Relevant stakeholders have also been consulted for community mobilization,” he said.

At the Ntaja Health Centre in Machinga, there was an anticipation that the week would provide great results in as far as immunization is concerned.

EPI Focal person, William Palichina said all was well as important stakeholders have prepared well.

“We anticipate a good week of protecting people from different ailments. We have enough supply of vaccines and we hope to intensify administration of the vaccines in all health facilities,” he explained.

A mother at Bereu Health Centre in Chikwawa, Joyce Nyirenda emphasized the importance of immunization, particularly for under five children.

“Vaccination is not just a medical procedure, it is a shield that protects our children from life-threatening diseases. So it is important that all the children are vaccinated by taking advantage of this week,” she said.

Throughout the week, health workers in the country will come together to recognize their role in safeguarding the health and well-being of generations to come.