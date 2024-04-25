Malawi to benefit from Israel

By Osman Manda

Lilongwe, April 24, MANA; Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo on Wednesday held a joint press briefing in Lilongwe to update the public on the Malawi delegation’s recent trip to Israel, where Malawi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel for the temporary employment of Malawians working in the agriculture sector in Israel.

Speaking during the press briefing, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said the government of Israel is satisfied with the Malawian workers, noting that they are diligent, dependable, and trustworthy.

She said government of Israel is looking for more experienced workers from Malawi, specifically in the fields of agriculture and construction.

Tembo said that, by signing the MoU, more than 3,000 Malawians will benefit from Israel, saying this will lead them to generate income, and to explore advanced agriculture practices respectively.

In his statement, Minister of Information and Digitalszation, Moses Kunkuyu, reiterated that the Malawi government is committed to resolving the challenges experienced by Malawians in Israel to ensure favourable labour conditions and safety.

Recently government opened a new embassy in Israel aimed at cementing long-standing bilateral relations between the two nations.