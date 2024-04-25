CSOs call for fair accreditation in voter civic education

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Mzuzu, April 25: Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Mzuzu City have asked Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to be fair in accrediting CSOs which will be involved in voter civic education in preparation for the 2025 general elections.

The remarks were made Thursday by Peter Mumba of Apause Organisation in Mzuzu during a stakeholder engagement organised by MEC on revised electoral laws, constituency and ward boundaries and voter registration centres.

He said failure to observe fairness in accreditation procedures will cost some Malawians their right to participate in electoral process.

“The amendments have brought in a number of changes and there is need for enhanced proper civic education for the citizenry to able participate in the voting processes.

“For instance, polling time has been revised to 6am to 4pm yet in the past it was from 6am to 6pm. People should know these changes for the elections to be fair and free,” said Mumba.

He appealed to development partners to support MEC with resources so that hard to reach areas are reached with information.

MEC Commissioner, Calorine Mfune, said CSOs play crucial roles in information dissemination including that of electoral processes hence the engagement.

“CSOs and political parties are our important partners because they provide electoral related civic education to the citizenry,” said Mfune.

The meeting is one the meetings the MEC is holding countrywide in preparation for voter registration ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The meeting was attended by CSOs, Mzuzu City Multiparty Liaison Committee, registered political parties, traditional, faith and religious leaders.