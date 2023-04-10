ROAD TO MTOLANKHANI HOUSE: Misa-Malawi Aspiring Chairperson Silumbu Unveils Blue Print ‘Inclusive Media’

……to introduce Misa Malawi Radio, Newspaper

Andrew Silumbu, an aspiring chairperson for Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter, on Monday unveiled his much awaited manifesto dubbed ‘inclusive media’.

In his ‘colorful’ Manifesto Silumbu has promised the media fraternity a number of developments including the introduction of Misa Radio Station and Newspaper.

“We shall open a Misa Malawi owned Media platform starting with a newspaper and a radio that will employ some professionals and give an opportunity to budding journalists from various learning institutions to have a hands on experience.

This project shall open chances for job opportunity to many budding and experienced journalists,” reads the manifesto in part

The Dzimwe Community Radio journalist, Silumbu has also promised to improve the welfare of journalists in the country.

“We shall engage Journalists Union of Malawi (JUMA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that journalists are duly employed and that they are receiving their salaries in full, and on time,”

He adds: “We shall engage banks in Malawi to provide loans to our journalists in Malawi so that the journalists are able to buy land, build houses and buy cars.”

According to Silumbu’s manifesto, a special committee shall be set and it shall be working hand in hand with media houses on improving conditions of service for all Journalists.

On Access to Information Law, Silumbu said: “There are some grey areas in the operationalization of this law; So as incoming chairperson, my administration shall advocate and make sure that all grey areas are cleared so that Journalists are operating with total freedom.”

Misa-Malawi chapter will conduct an elective Annual General Assembly on May, 7 in Lilongwe where Forum for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) journalist; Golden Matonga, Times Television Manager; Msiska and Silumbu will battle it out for the position of chairperson.

Aspiring Chairpersons Matonga , Silumbu

Currently, MISA-Malawi chapter is being chaired by Tereza Ndanga whose two year term has elapsed.

MISA Malawi, registered as the National Media Institute of Southern Africa (NAMISA), is the local chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

It is a regional media Non-Governmental Organization established to promote and defend media freedom and freedom of expression across southern Africa in line with the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 on promoting a free and pluralistic African press.

Since its establishment in 1997, MISA Malawi has implemented a number of projects with funding from local and international partners focusing on various fields including Access to Information, Law Reform, Elections Monitoring and Reporting and the Environment.