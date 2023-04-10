CYCLONE FREDDY: Tanzanian Soldiers back home after Malawi ‘failed’ to allocate them tasks

About 59 combat engineers, who were deployed by the Republic of Tanzania to restore and rehabilitate infrastructure destroyed by Cyclone Freddy in the southern Malawi, have returned to their country.

According to Zodiak Online, the Tanzanian soldiers have left without carrying out any rehabilitation works as per their mission brief due to delays by Malawian officials to allocate them tasks.

However, Deputy Spokesperson for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Chimwemwe Njoloma, has told Zodiak Online that the soldiers have returned at the lapse of their stay period.

Cyclone Freddy, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, killed over 500 people and destroyed both public and private infrastructure worth billions.