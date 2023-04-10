Enduring the changing climate

By Tiwonge Kampondeni

Maize grains drying before maturing

Karonga, April 9, Mana: The 2022/23 growing season had started on a promising note for Smith Kalambo, 60, from Lasha Village under Traditional Authority (T/A) Kyungu in Karonga.

The forecast gave Kalambo the courage to prepare most of his land which he wasn’t able to use in previous years. He planted different crops with maize dominating.

Kalambo thought he had prepared well enough for a bumper yield, until prolonged dry spell began to hit most parts of Karonga District very. Kalambo has lost almost all his crops to the dry spell.

“For over a month, we didn’t experience good rains. Unfortunately, that was the time I had just applied top dressing fertilizer. Two weeks passed without any rains, then we had some showers which were followed by a two-week dry spell. My crops especially maize have been destroyed,” Kalambo said.

Kalambo’s field is a sorry sight of water-stressed dull green crops, droopy with curled leaves.

“My land is over five acres. As you can see apart from sesame, beans, and cassava, my main focus was on maize. I am not sure if I will harvest any maize,” lamented Kalambo.

Though they stay over 80 kilometers apart, Kalambo’s story is similar to that of Elina Msiska, 32, a mother of eight from Village Head Mwakhwawa in the area of TA Wasambo.

“Look at my field, everything is gone. My family spends days without a proper meal. It is tough; I don’t have money for buying food. Previously I would do part-time work in some people’s fields, however, the dry spell has left all the fields devastated,” Msiska said.

Kalambo and Msiska’s stories apply to many farmers in the district especially those who continue practicing conventional way of farming. A few farmers like Chuma Chithu Farmer Field School (FFS) members who have adopted climate-smart agriculture have a different story.

The field school which is a women grouping has since last year been working on finding solutions to their farming challenges.

Msiska: Look at my field, everything is gone

The women are experimenting technologies that are resilient to climate change shocks. They among others, they demonstrate farming using different types of manure.

FFS is a participatory approach that brings together a group of small-scale farmers to find a localized solution to a particular need through promoting viable agriculture practices in their localities.

“We have four plots, with the first one using “Chinadango” manure, we used “Bokash” manure in second plot.

We used “Khola” manure in the third plot while the fourth plot was set aside as and no manure was applied. The objective is for farmers to have a wide range of choice from the four practices. Coincidentally, this year we have dry spell but our maize fields are not affected at all,” said Jane Masingi who is the treasurer for the ffs.

To enhance resilience to the adverse effects of climate change, farmers like Frank Khunga from TA Kyungu are practicing conservation agriculture.

Khunga adopted the use of early maturing varieties of maize to reduce the cultivation period utilize short duration rainfall. He also planted with the first rains.

“We had the first rainfall on December 1, 2022, and I planted on December 2. I planted early maturing variety and by the time we started having dry spells, my crop stand was well advanced, so I haven’t been affected much by the disaster,” Khunga said.

Apart from conservation agriculture, Khunga also followed other climate-smart technologies such as the use of manure and crop residue incorporation soil moisture conservation.

“I started with manure and only applied a small amount of fertiliser later. I am happy that my maize is ready to be harvested,” he said.

The story of Chuma Chithu Farmer Field School and Khunga illustrates how climate-smart agriculture technologies are building resilience of farmers in a changing climate.

According to Karonga District Council report, the dry spell has affected 8742 hectares of maize (35.5% of the total estimated area under maize) under 29718 farming households, translating to a total destruction of 16040 metric tonnes.

Rice has a total of 10752 hectares affected (81.5% of total estimated area that was to be planted) with a production loss of 33059 metric tonnes.

A total of 1444 hectares of grounds nuts (31.7% of total estimated area) with 4413 farming households has also been affected, as well as 59 hectares of Burley Tobacco for 219 farming households.

Sheila encouraging farmers to adopt different technologies

Chief Land Resources Conservation Officer for Karonga Agriculture Development Division(ADD), Kufasi Shela says that it is clear that those who adopted various climate-smart agriculture technologies have promising crops stand unlike those who did not.

“For farmers who strictly adopted different smart agriculture technologies, there is hope that they will harvest something, but for those who did not, indications are clear that they might have lost their crops,” Shela said.

According to Shela, the Ministry of Agriculture does not offer a once all kind solution to such disasters but farmers are at liberty to choose from a number of alternatives depending on their geographical positions, financial status and the crop which they intend to grow.

Director of Agriculture, Environment, and Natural Resources for Karonga District Council, Raphael Mkisi said farmers are encouraged to practice climate-smart agriculture as the practice contributes to moisture conservation, which is critical for crop survival during dry spells.

Mkisi also urged farmers in the district to be growing crops drought resistant crops such as cassava also serve as a way of crop diversification promotion.

The Meteorological Department Forecast of the 2022/23 growing season indicated that Karonga District would experience a dry spell of about two weeks but instead, some areas did not have rainfall for a month.

Most of the areas did not receive rainfall in February and on average the district had two rain days and the amount less than 20mm despite the district being a very hot area.

Malawi is agri-based economy contributing 36 percent to the country’s GDP, 87 percent to the total job provision and remains one of the important sources of income as it accounts for 65.3% of the total income of the rural poor.

Agriculture is also key in achieving the second UN Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger by 2030.

In the 2021/22 season, over 3 million people were declared food insecure. To ensure a food-secure future, farming must become climate resilient.