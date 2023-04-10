spot_img
Chakwera pardons Uladi Mussa, John Mussa and 198 others as part of Easter commemoration

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned Former Homeland Security Minister Uladi Mussa as part of Easter holiday celebrations.

The President has also pardoned John Mussa who was convicted for being found with Chamba and former MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje’s Driver Jones Tewesa.

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has confirmed the development to Times 360 Malawi.

According to Ng’oma, the pardoned prisoners are those that committed minor offenses and have demonstrated good behavior during their stay in prison.

The pardoned prisoners are 200 in total.

Reported by Cathy Maulidi

