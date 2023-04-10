Beyond Our Hearts Foundation aid Cyclone survivors

By Salome Gangire

Neno, April 9, Mana: Beyond Our Hearts Foundation Malawi with financial assistance from Malawi Diaspora Network – USA have distributed relief items to over 60 households of Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors in Neno district.

Executive Director for Beyond Our Hearts Foundation, Russell Msiska commended Malawi Diaspora Network USA for working with his NGO to alleviate some of the plight of the survivors.

“Some of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors still need help and we thank the Malawi Diaspora Network USA for the help” Msiska said.

He assured the Malawi Diaspora Network for transparence and accountability in the whole exercise.

He said the items have been distributed to survivors in over eight villages in Neno district.

The relief items includes blankets, mattress, salt, sugar, likuni phala flour, rolls of plastic papers, maize flour, and beans all valued at K6 million.

The project targeted 60 households and all lactating mother’s that were affected.

Neno District commissioner Hudson Kupanga thanked Beyond Our Hearts Foundation Malawi and Malawi-Diaspora Network USA for the timely support to the affected households.

Spokesperson for Malawi Diapora Network MDN – USA Tony Chirwa said his NGO will support and will continue raising funds for other affected districts in southern region.