Gladys Ganda launches piped water project in Nsanje Lalanje constituency…Chiefs laud her for various developments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys Ganda says clean and piped water is one of the underlying enabler for the attainment of socioeconomic transformation of every society.

Speaking at launch of the Water Supply Scheme at Sorgin in the area of Senior Chief Mbenje in Nsanje District, Ganda said the piped and clean has a capacity of transforming the lives of local residents since women and girls will not walk long distances to fetch water from unprotected sources and that waterborne diseases rate will be reduced tremendously.

“With this project, those water challenges will be a thing of the past. Water is life, therefore, as your representative, am committed to ensuring that people have access to clean and potable water and good sanitation,” said Ganda who is also Chairperson of Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament.

She has also promised that in the near future, more tap stations at various points in the area so that more residents get access to clean drinking water.

Acting Senior Chief Mbenje hailed their legislator for providing piped water supply to her subjects.

“The piped water supply project is not just to make water accessible to the local residents here but is also intended to bring about a big movement of “decentralization”

In his remarks, Nsanje District Council Vice Chairperson, Honest Sande said government is committed to providing potable water to its people.

“The project will ensure that people get access to tap water in their homes. When we have a clean water then families will be healthy. Clean water is the foundation of a healthy society, Sande said.