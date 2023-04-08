MISA-POLLS: Misa-Malawi Chapter Needs Visionary, Transformative Leadership -Aspiring Chair Silumbu

Aspiring chairperson for Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa)-Malawi Chapter Andrew Silumbu has challenged journalists to vote for ‘wise and visionary’ leaders who will move the chapter to greater heights.

Sulumbu, a Dzimwe Community Radio Journalist, was speaking on Saturday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre during the manifesto launch for one of the aspiring Misa-Malawi Chapter chairperson Wonder Msiska.

“Let’s vote wise…we should vote for individuals who will help in steering Misa-Malawi Chapter forward,” said Sulumbu, adding that: “we should not vote for ‘names’ but rather we should vote for leaders with good and workable ideas.”

Taking his turn, Msiska promised to work hand in hand with Journalists Union of Malawi (JUMA) in improving the welfare of journalists in the country saying it’s a pity that journalists in the country are still subjected to working under ‘harsh’ conditions.

Wonder, who is leading a Wonder Team composed of aspiring vice chairperson Joseph Mwale and aspiring Executive Member Cathy Maulidi, further promised to promote a conducive environment for a functioning Access to Information Law.

Misa-Malawi chapter will conduct an elective Annual General Assembly on May, 7 in Lilongwe where Forum for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) journalist; Golden Matonga, Times Television Manager; Msiska and Silumbu will battle it out for the position of chairperson.

MISA Malawi, registered as the National Media Institute of Southern Africa (NAMISA), is the local chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

It is a regional media Non-Governmental Organization established to promote and defend media freedom and freedom of expression across southern Africa in line with the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 on promoting a free and pluralistic African press.

Since its establishment in 1997, MISA Malawi has implemented a number of projects with funding from local and international partners focusing on various fields including Access to Information, Law Reform, Elections Monitoring and Reporting and the Environment.