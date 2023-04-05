spot_img
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
DPP North Asks Peter Mutharika to seek re-election, Goodall says he is the only right person for the presidency

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Gondwe flanked by Mzomera Ngwira and Jappie Mhango

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership for the Northern Region has asked leader of the party Peter Mutharika to seek re-election at the upcoming convention.

DPP vice-president for the North Goodall Gondwe issued the call at a press conference held in Lilongwe, urging Mutharika to also contest during the country’s presidential elections in 2025.

Flanked by the Northern Region governor Mzomera Ngwira and the party’s treasurer Jappie Mhango, Gondwe said Mutharika is the only person who can unite the party and the country.

He further said that Mutharika initiated developmental projects in the Northern Region hence he is the right person for the presidency.

(Report by Clement Chinoko, NPL)

