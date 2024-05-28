Chizuma won’t renew contract as ACB boss

The Director General of Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, Martha Chizuma, has announced that she will not renew her contract when it expires on Friday.

Chizuma has led the bureau since her appointment in 2020 and has been credited with several successes in the fight against corruption, including the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Source Book for primary schools and the enactment of the Whistleblower Protection Act.

However, her tenure has also been marked by challenges and controversy.

In 2022, she became the first ACB Director General to be arrested and detained.

Although she was later discharged, the incident highlighted the challenges she faced in tackling corruption in Malawi.

Despite these challenges, Chizuma has remained committed to the fight against corruption and her decision not to renew her contract has been seen as a surprise by many.

The government has claimed that the bureau is adequately funded, but Chizuma has disputed this, saying that the reality on the ground is different.

The bureau faced a four-month funding gap in the 2023/2024 financial year, resulting in significant debts and other challenges.

Chizuma’s departure from the Anti-Corruption Bureau marks the end of an era in Malawi’s fight against corruption.