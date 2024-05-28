2024 All-Malawi Chinese Song Singing Competition (Pictorial)

Over the weekend, the Chinese embassy in Malawi hosted the 2024 All-Malawi Chinese Song Singing Competition at the Golden Peacock in Blantyre.

The event was presided over by the Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko who, among others, underscored the need to embrace positive cultural values in achieving Malawi 2063.

Mdooko noted that the competition has helped the people of Malawi and China to embrace each other’s cultural values, which she emphasized are significant in the development of the two countries.

The competition features 11 individual contestants and three groups, representing all three regions of Malawi. Malawi Voice looks back at the whole event through pictures.