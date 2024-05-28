Public anger as Mzuzu University prioritises research dissemination conference over graduation

Mzuzu University Management- Is it systematically sabotaging the Chakwera administration

A blatant sign of leadership failure at the state-funded Mzuzu University is their taxpayer-defying announcement yesterday of a so-called inaugural Research Dissemination Conference from June 5-6 this year. Malawians were anxiously awaiting news about the long-overdue graduation ceremony, which would give their sons, daughters, and nephews a fair shot at employment. Instead, students are left to languish at home, waiting indefinitely for their degree certificates, rendering them unproductive and a burden to their guardians during these tough economic times

“It’s a blatant leadership crisis at Mzuzu University. They claimed the Senate would meet on May 15, 2024, and here we are on May 28, 2024, with no communication whatsoever about the graduation date. This is utterly disgraceful.

“To add insult to injury, the University’s desperate plea for funding from stakeholders for its so-called Research Dissemination Conference indicates they are cash-strapped. This makes the possibility of holding a graduation ceremony anytime soon almost impossible,” said an education activist based in Blantyre, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In a scathing open letter earlier this month, disgruntled students lambasted Mzuzu University, accusing it of “institutional mediocrity and managerial incompetence” over the scandalously delayed graduation.

“This delay has far-reaching consequences for us students. Without official documentation of our degrees, we are at a significant disadvantage in pursuing employment opportunities as well as scholarship opportunities. Employers prefer candidates who possess tangible proof of their qualifications, and the absence of a formal graduation ceremony to be conferred our degree certificates leaves us unable to compete effectively in the job market. Lately, we’ve observed our peers applying for positions at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and now they’re pursuing vacancies at ESCOM, among other employers. Meanwhile, we’re left to watch, knowing that no serious employer would give serious consideration to an application accompanied by a mere “to whom it may concern” letter when other candidates are submitting copies of their degree certificates. The peers in question are those from the University of Malawi who finished their studies around the same time as us. However, unlike us, their university promptly arranged graduation ceremonies, in fact on two consecutive days, for them while we are still left waiting unnecessarily,” read the students’ polemic letter in part.

The letter added:

“As stakeholders in our education and future prospects, we implore you [Mzuni Management] to take immediate action to address this issue. The university’s official calendar shows that the graduation ceremony was scheduled for May 17, 2024, just two weeks away. However, there has been no communication on this matter to date, suggesting that the prospect of a graduation on this date is now highly unlikely. Truth be told; this is hubris on your part and without fear of any contradiction, this disregard for students’ interests and aspirations is emblematic of institutional mediocrity and managerial incompetence.”

In reaction to the open letter, the University responded in a public statement by informing “all students, who completed their studies within the 2023/24 Academic Year, and the general public that it has revised plans for its 26th Congregation. The plan was to have two sessions as follows: a) 26th Congregation Session A:17th May, 2024; and b) 26th Congregation Session B: 13th December, 2024,” reads the statement in part.

The statement continued:

“Senate will meet on 15th May 2024 to determine the revised date for the Session A of the 26th Congregation,” adding that “the University will issue an appropriate announcement regarding the new date once Senate has considered the matter and consulted with the University Council so that all stakeholders are given reasonable time to prepare for this important event.”

Instead of addressing the pressing issue of the long-overdue graduation that parents and students are desperately waiting for, Mzuzu University has decided to focus on hosting a research dissemination conference.

During a press conference yesterday, the University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Wapulumuka Mulwafu, announced that their research conference will feature 118 abstracts to be presented by Mzuzu University staff, local institutions, and international scholars.

Mulwafu further said that the abstracts will cover a range of disciplines from six thematic areas, including education, health sciences, humanities and social sciences, tourism, hospitality, and management. Taking his turn, the Director of Research, Professor Fanuel Kaputa, shamelessly appealed for well-wishers to assist with resources, proving once again the University’s misplaced priorities.

The two-day event will be held under the theme “Research and innovation: A catalyst for social, cultural and economic transformation”.

The tug-of-war between the students and university management is poised to intensify following this latest fiasco. In that blistering open letter, the students issued a harsh ultimatum, demanding the Management stop sleeping on the job and start acting in the best interest of the Chakwera administration. They warned that failure to do so could lead to their ousting for undermining the youth-focused Chakwera-led administration.

“We demand accountability and decisive leadership from the university administration. If necessary, we will escalate our concerns to the Chancellor, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, to ensure that our voices are heard, rubble—if it pleases him—removed, and our rights upheld.”

Students allege that their University Management behaves as if the institution is their personal playground, flagrantly ignoring the wishes of Malawians.

“In our well-considered view, it is imperative for you to recognize that Mzuzu University is a public institution, and that those entrusted with its stewardship inherently are duty-bound to prioritize the welfare of the Malawian people above all else. Should we give credence to the intel that you are pushing the opposition agenda with this unnecessary graduation delay to pit us youthful [students] voters against Chakwera on the road to 2025?,” the letter concluded.