NBM Plc splashes K9 million ‘Popanda Chifukwa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has splashed K9 million to 14 lucky winners to mark the end of the ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ promotion. 

The Bank conducted the grand draw on Friday in Blantyre, which saw four lucky customers walking away with K1.5 million each for transacting through POS and MoPay, while 10 others won K300,000 each in the K60.8 million promotion.

‘Popanda Chifukwa’ promotion was launched in December last year and ended in April to promote the usage of NBM Plc’s digital platforms like Mo626 Pay (MoPay), and POS machines.

The four grand winners are Agness Matapa, Ernest Amon, Trizah Phiri, and Doris Malazi Malikita.

NBM Plc Head of Digital Financial Services William Kaunda, said the promotion served as an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the loyalty of their customers who continue to choose NBM Plc as their preferred financial partner.

“Our esteemed MoPay merchants will not be left out. The top five with the highest number of transactions will receive a special gift pack of NBM-branded materials, appreciating their valuable contribution to this promotion.”

“During the promotion period, we are pleased to announce that we have achieved our objectives in terms of transaction value and number of transactions that grew by 36 percent and 55 percent respectively,” said Kaunda.

The final draw included the April monthly draw which saw 30 winners walking away with gift packs, while 40 lucky customers received 50 percent cash back and three others got K150,000 each.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

