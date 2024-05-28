NRB Forms for Sale in Blantyre: Concerned Citizens Uncover Illegal Practice

An investigation by Concerned Citizens of Malawi has uncovered a disturbing trend in Blantyre, where National Registration Bureau (NRB) forms are being sold to applicants by unscrupulous individuals.

The group conducted an observation exercise at Bangwe and Machinjiri registration centers, where they found that some people were selling NRB forms to desperate applicants at a cost of K2000 each.

A registration officer at Nayinzi Primary School, Timothy Kanyuka, confirmed that some people were indeed selling forms to others, taking advantage of the high demand for registration.

This illegal practice is a clear violation of the NRB’s guidelines, which state that registration and issuance of application forms are free of charge.

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi have called on the NRB to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that the registration process is free and fair for all citizens.

In a related development, the NRB has extended the registration period for Phase 8 of the National ID Outreach and Community Death Registration exercises in Lilongwe City and Blantyre City to today May 28th, 2024, due to high demand.